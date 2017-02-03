Heavy snowfall in Afghanistan claims ...

Heavy snowfall in Afghanistan claims at least 40 lives

17 hrs ago

Over 40 people have been confirmed dead on Sunday as snowstorms wreak havoc on various parts of Afghanistan, prompting the government to declare Sunday as public holiday. The unprecedented snow in a decade has led to the closure of main highways leaving many people stranded, out of power and other supplies.

Chicago, IL

