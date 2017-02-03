Heavy snowfall in Afghanistan claims at least 40 lives
Over 40 people have been confirmed dead on Sunday as snowstorms wreak havoc on various parts of Afghanistan, prompting the government to declare Sunday as public holiday. The unprecedented snow in a decade has led to the closure of main highways leaving many people stranded, out of power and other supplies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|35,893
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC