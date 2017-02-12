Harsh winter weather in Afghanistan kills 25 more people

Afghan men climb up a snow covered hillside as youths play on the frozen surface of Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul on February 10, 2017. Twenty-five people were killed by snowstorms and avalanches in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, just days after more than 100 people died due to heavy snowfall across the country, according to an official.

