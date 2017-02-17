Harsh weather in Afghanistan kills do...

Harsh weather in Afghanistan kills dozens in blizzard, rainstorms

As many as 50 people have died in storms over the past three days in Afghanistan, including 25 shepherds lost in a blizzard, a government disaster management official said on Monday. Also among the dead were 11 people killed in separate incidents in roof collapses in heavy rain in Kabul province, said Omar Mohammadi, a spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Agency.

