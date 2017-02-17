Grenade attack kills 11 members of Af...

Grenade attack kills 11 members of Afghan family

10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

The attack, which left 3 others wounded, occurred in Laghman province on Sunday but no militant group has so far claimed responsibility. "11 people were martyred after two grenades were thrown at their house by unknown gunmen in Laghman's Baad Pakh district," the local governor's spokesperson told AFP.

Chicago, IL

