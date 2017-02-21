Germany deports 18 more rejected asylum seekers back to Afghanistan
People take part in a demonstration against the deportation of some 50 Afghan refugees from Munich airport, southern Germany, on February 22, 2017. A Kabul-bound plane with 18 Afghan migrants on board took off from Munich Airport late Wednesday, its passengers becoming the third group of rejected asylum seekers to be deported by German authorities back to Afghanistan.
