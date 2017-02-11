Germany arrests suspected member of A...

Germany arrests suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban

18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

German authorities have arrested a suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban who is accused of taking part in an attack in which an American soldier was killed. Federal prosecutors say the 20-year-old Afghan national, identified only as Abdol S. in keeping with German privacy rules, was arrested in Bavaria on Wednesday.

