Footage shows moments before 'Marine ...

Footage shows moments before 'Marine A' shot Afghan insurgent

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Footage never previously shown in public has been released of the moments prior to the fatal shooting of an Afghan insurgent that led to the conviction of the British serviceman known as Marine A. The head cam footage, released on Thursday following a court ruling, shows the build-up to the death of the wounded Taliban fighter at the hands of Sergeant Alexander Blackman in 2011. Blackman shot the insurgent - already seriously injured in an attack by an Apache helicopter - in the chest at close range with a 9mm pistol before quoting a phrase from Shakespeare's Hamlet as the man convulsed and died in front of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed Into The Night 35,882
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC