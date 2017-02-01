Experts Divided Over Trump Administra...

Experts Divided Over Trump Administration Plans for US in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

A U.S. flag hangs on a housing unit inside of Bagram Airfield in the Parwan province of Afghanistan, Jan. 2, 2015. According to numbers provided late last year by the outgoing Obama administration, the U.S. is maintaining approximately 8,400 troops in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed Into The Night 35,883
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC