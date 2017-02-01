Experts Divided Over Trump Administration Plans for US in Afghanistan
A U.S. flag hangs on a housing unit inside of Bagram Airfield in the Parwan province of Afghanistan, Jan. 2, 2015. According to numbers provided late last year by the outgoing Obama administration, the U.S. is maintaining approximately 8,400 troops in Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Into The Night
|35,883
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC