Double heartache for army family as brother of fallen Afghanistan...
A military family is facing double heartache after the brother of a soldier killed in Afghanistan was found dead near a graveyard. Darren Paul Hewitt's corpse was discovered near a crematorium less than five years after brother Andrew was killed battling the Taliban.
