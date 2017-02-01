Discovery series captures first-eye view of modern warfare in Afghanistan

New Delhi, Feb 2 : Experienced a war like a solider? With its new series TAKING FIRE - LIVE FROM AFGANISTAN, Discovery will bring viewers into the hearts and minds of soldiers, a captivating experience like nothing ever seen on film. For the first-time ever, TAKING FIRE - LIVE FROM AFGANISTAN provides viewers with an inside-look at the Afghanistan War from the perspective of four members of the 101st Airborne deployed to Combat Outpost Michigan.

