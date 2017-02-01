Discovery series captures first-eye v...

Discovery series captures first-eye view of modern warfare in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Feb 2 : Experienced a war like a solider? With its new series TAKING FIRE - LIVE FROM AFGANISTAN, Discovery will bring viewers into the hearts and minds of soldiers, a captivating experience like nothing ever seen on film. For the first-time ever, TAKING FIRE - LIVE FROM AFGANISTAN provides viewers with an inside-look at the Afghanistan War from the perspective of four members of the 101st Airborne deployed to Combat Outpost Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed Into The Night 35,882
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC