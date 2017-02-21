Design & exploration work starts at TAPI's Afghan section
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The design and exploration work related to construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline has started in the Afghan city of Kabul, reports the online newspaper Nebit-Gaz.
