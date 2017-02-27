Delegation Hoping for a Different Don...

Delegation Hoping for a Different Donald Trump Tuesday Night

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Hewad Hemat is one of Sen. Richard Blumenthal's guests for President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday. He is an Afghan refugee who worked as an interpreter with U.S. troops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 hr LIbEralS 36,664
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC