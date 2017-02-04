.com | Over 20 killed by avalanches, cold in Afghanistan
Avalanches and freezing weather have killed more than 20 people in Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday as rescuers worked to save scores still trapped under the snow. The avalanches, which followed three days of heavy snow, destroyed homes and blocked roads in the central and northeastern provinces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Into The Night
|35,882
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC