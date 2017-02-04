.com | Over 20 killed by avalanches, cold in Afghanistan

.com | Over 20 killed by avalanches, ...

Avalanches and freezing weather have killed more than 20 people in Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday as rescuers worked to save scores still trapped under the snow. The avalanches, which followed three days of heavy snow, destroyed homes and blocked roads in the central and northeastern provinces.

