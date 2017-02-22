.com | Afghanistan to set penalties for subculture of boy sex slaves

.com | Afghanistan to set penalties f...

Afghanistan is set to lay out stringent penalties for "bacha bazi" - sexual slavery and abuse of boys - for the first time, officials say, in a landmark move against the deeply entrenched practice. AFP revealed last year how the Taliban were exploiting rampant bacha bazi in police ranks to mount deadly insider attacks, exposing a hidden epidemic of kidnapping of young boys for institutionalised sexual slavery.

