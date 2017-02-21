China again dismisses reports of military patrols in Afghanistan
China's defence ministry on Thursday dismissed reports Chinese military vehicles were patrolling inside Afghanistan, saying the two countries were only carrying out counter-terrorism operations along their common border. Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army march during the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|14 min
|Rshermr
|36,372
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
