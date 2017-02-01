Child bride has ears hacked off in Afghanistan
A former child bride has had her ears hacked off by her husband after he accused her of speaking to other men. Zarina from Afghanistan got married at the age of 13 and her husband is on the run having attacked her, according to the Daily Mail .
