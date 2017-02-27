British Government Tells Gay Afghan Refugees to 'Act Straight' Before Deporting Them
Under Theresa May's conservative ruling, new British governement guidelines have caused some outrage. A document dated last month about the handling of LGBT refugees explains that deported gay Afghan refugees are told to "pretend to be straight" while returning to their country.
