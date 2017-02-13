Bergdahl hearing expected to focus on...

Bergdahl hearing expected to focus on criticism from Trump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Lawyers for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will try Monday to convince a judge that he cannot get a fair trial on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy because of highly charged statements made by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Feb 6 Into The Night 35,897
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan '17 Kar 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC