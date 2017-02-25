Bergdahl charges stand despite Trump ...

Bergdahl charges stand despite Trump saying he 'should be shot'

A military judge has ruled against dismissing charges against Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl despite his lawyers' claim that President Donald Trump violated their client's due-process rights.

