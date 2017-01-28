Back from Afghanistan quest, Spellman describes 'growing field' of heroin, terrorism

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Jim Spellman of Groton, founder of Shine A Light On Heroin, talks about his trip to Afghanistan during an interview at The Day Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Retired educator and coach James M. "Jim" Spellman Jr. is "reporting out" what he learned about the heroin trade in Afghanistan, having traveled, at great risk, to the nation that produces an estimated 90 percent of the world's supply of the drug.

