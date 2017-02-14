At least five killed in Pakistan suicide attack
PanARMENIAN.Net - A suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, February 15, killing three policemen and two passers-by, officials said, according to The Associated Press. The explosion went off at the main gate of the tribal headquarters in Ghalanai in the Mohmand tribal region, just as the workday was about to start, said Hameedullah Khan, a local government official.
