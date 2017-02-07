At least 20 dead in bomb blast outsid...

At least 20 dead in bomb blast outside Afghan Supreme Court

At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday in a bomb blast outside the Supreme Court in the center of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, government officials said, in what appeared to be the latest in a series of attacks on the judiciary. The Ministry of Public Health said at least 20 people were killed and 38 injured people were taken to city hospitals.

