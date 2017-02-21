Air warfare in Afghanistan costing ci...

Air warfare in Afghanistan costing civilian lives dearly

The drone missile hit the tower in Jendakhel at 8 am as five men climbed up to keep watch for Daesh fighters who had been harassing their village for months. Mistaken for the enemy, they became some of the latest victims of US airstrikes in Afghanistan.

