Afghans reshuffle leadership to thwart Taliban gains

Leadership changes made throughout the winter should give Afghan security forces a boost on the battlefield this year, according to Afghan and U.S. military officials, who say better leaders are essential to stemming recent gains by the Taliban. Ineffective and corrupt commanders within the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces - which include the armed forces and police - have been identified as one of the biggest obstacles in the fight against Taliban insurgents, who now hold more territory than at any time since 2001, when a U.S.-led invasion removed them from power.

Chicago, IL

