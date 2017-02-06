Afghanistan's First Female Wushu Trai...

Afghanistan's First Female Wushu Trainer Teaches Young Women To Slash The Patriarchy

In late January, a group of young women aged 14 to 20 gathered on a snowy hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan, where they meet each week no matter the weather. Photographer Wakil Kohsar chronicled the stunning assembly, as teen girls wielding silver swords moved rhythmically through space.

