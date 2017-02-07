Afghanistan war getting little notice...

Afghanistan war getting little notice from Trump White House

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Afghanistan, America's longest military fight, is getting little attention so far from the Trump administration despite the protracted struggle to rein in the Taliban and battle a stubborn Islamic State affiliate there. The conflict, now in its 16th year, got only a peripheral mention during President Donald Trump's visit Monday to U.S. Central Command, which oversees the conflicts in the Middle East.

