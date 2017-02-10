Afghanistan: UN mission expresses gra...

Afghanistan: UN mission expresses grave concern at high civilian casualties in Helmand

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: United Nations

On 9 and 10 February, international military forces conducted airstrikes in Helmand's Sangin District reportedly targeting anti-Government elements, according to a news release . UNAMA's initial enquiries suggest that the airstrikes killed at least 18 civilians, nearly all women and children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Feb 6 Into The Night 35,897
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan '17 Kar 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC