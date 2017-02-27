Afghanistan: Seven ISIS militants, in...

Afghanistan: Seven ISIS militants, including leader killed in Shaheen-25 operations

Newkerala.com

Kabul, Feb 28 : At least seven ISIS militants, including a leader, have been killed in the ongoing Shaheen-25 operation, local Khaama Press reported. The militants were killed in a series of operations in the countrys Nangarhar province.

Chicago, IL

