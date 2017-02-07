Afghanistan Requests US Air Support f...

Afghanistan Requests US Air Support for Combat Operations

Read more: News Max

Afghanistan's national security adviser is appealing to the U.S. to provide aircraft to back ground operations in the country until Afghan security forces can do the job alone. Mohammed Hanif Atmar told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that "we will need a kind of filling-the-gap measure from the United States."

Chicago, IL

