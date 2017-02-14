Afghanistan: Premature explosion kill...

Afghanistan: Premature explosion kills six ISIS militants

Kabul, Feb 19 : At least six ISIS militants, including a local leader, were killed in a premature explosive detonation, local Khaama Press reported. The incident took place in Afghanistans Nangarhar province.

Chicago, IL

