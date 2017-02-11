Afghanistan death toll from heavy snowfall, avalanches hits 19123 min ago
Kabul, Feb 10 : The death toll from avalanches and freezing weather conditions across Afghanistan has risen to 191, officials said today, as rescue operations were underway in the worst-affected areas. Twenty-two provinces in Afghanistan have been blanketed by days of heavy snowfall, triggering avalanches, destroying buildings and leaving many trapped in their snowbound homes.
Start the conversation
