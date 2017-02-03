Afghanistan: Cleric, wife killed by militants
Kabul, Feb 4 : A cleric and his wife was killed by unknown militants in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, media reports said on Saturday. Provincial police chief Abdul Rauf Masoud was quoted as saying by Khaama News that the incident and said unknown militants stormed into the house of the cleric.
