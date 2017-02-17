Afghanistan: At least 20 killed in Ka...

Afghanistan: At least 20 killed in Kabul road accident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kabul, Feb 17 : At least 20 people died in a road accident in Kabul on Friday, local Khaama Press reported. The incident, which took place on Kabul-Kandahar highway, have left dozens injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 6 hr Waikiki ripoff 35,944
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Wed RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC