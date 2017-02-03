Afghan warlord wins removal from UN b...

Afghan warlord wins removal from UN blacklist

South China Morning Post

The United Nations has removed a longtime Afghan insurgent leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, from its sanctions list, in a move to allow a peace deal between the beleaguered Afghan government and the fugitive to go forward. President Ashraf Ghani's government had requested the dropping of Hekmatyar's name last year after signing the deal, regarded by some as historic because it was the first of its kind without foreign mediation.

Chicago, IL

