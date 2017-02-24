Afghan variety show runs 24/7 from Pi...

Afghan variety show runs 24/7 from Pittsburg home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Half a world away from the stages of Afghanistan, actor Haroon Ebrat continues to delight his audiences with a nonstop streaming call-in show known as Afghan Theater TV . The studio - a few cameras, telephone lines, a table and a green screen - has taken over the Ebrat family's den in a little home off Bailey Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 min Waikiki ripoff 36,490
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC