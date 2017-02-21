Afghan troops surround vice president's compound in Kabul standoff
Abdurrashid Dostum climbs on a horse and waves to supporters at a presidential campaign rally in Kabul stadium, Oct. 6, 2004. Government troops surrounded the fortified luxury home of First Vice President Abdurrashid Dostum in the Afghan capital Tuesday in an all-day standoff, raising fears of a violent confrontation with his armed guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|55 min
|chazmo
|36,277
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC