Afghan training goes back to basics as Trump faces US troop decision

At a recent, at times chaotic live-fire exercise near NATO's military base in Kandahar, Romanian army Master Sergeant Liviv Sandulache's advice to the assembled Afghan officers was simple: "I don't want anybody to do any job without your command." An Afghan soldier fires a 122mm howitzer during a live-fire exercise with NATO military advisers outside Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan, February 15, 2017.

