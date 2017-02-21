Afghan Taliban Governor killed in dro...

Afghan Taliban Governor killed in drone attack

Kabul, Feb 26 - A Taliban Governor for the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, along with two of his men, was killed in a drone attack on Sunday, provincial Governor Assadullah Omarkhil said. Acting upon intelligence report, a drone strike was conducted against a Taliban hideout early today , Governor Omarkhil told reporters, Xinhua reported.

