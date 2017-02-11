Afghan Taliban denies involvement in ...

Afghan Taliban denies involvement in murder of Red Cross workers

19 hrs ago

The Afghan Taliban denied any involvement in the murder of six workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross Afghanistan and the disappearance of two more workers today in Jawzjan province. Instead, the Taliban said the attack was the work of "kidnappers."

