Afghan refugee, former U.S. interpret...

Afghan refugee, former U.S. interpreter confronts Senator Grassley

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

A refugee from Afghanistan made a very personal call for help to Senator Grassley during his town hall stop this week. Zalmay Niazy, from Iowa Falls, says uncertain immigration orders are leaving him in limbo and putting his life at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 25 min Rshermr 36,493
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC