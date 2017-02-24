Afghan refugee, former U.S. interpreter confronts Senator Grassley
A refugee from Afghanistan made a very personal call for help to Senator Grassley during his town hall stop this week. Zalmay Niazy, from Iowa Falls, says uncertain immigration orders are leaving him in limbo and putting his life at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|25 min
|Rshermr
|36,493
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC