Afghan official: Taliban bombing kill...

Afghan official: Taliban bombing kills district police chief

6 hrs ago

An Afghan police spokesman says a roadside bombing has killed a district police chief in western Farah province. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chicago, IL

