Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 5 policemen in east
" An Afghan provincial official says the Taliban have stormed several Afghan security posts in eastern Kunar province, killing five police officers. Provincial governor, Waheedullah Kalimzai, says the daring attacks early on Friday morning lasted nearly two hours and were apparently coordinated but the police, aided by other security officials, managed to repel the attackers and drove the insurgents from the area.
