Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 5 in northern village

An Afghan official says that a Taliban attack on a village in northern Faryab province has killed five members of the local police force. Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the Taliban gained control of the village, located in the Shirin Tagab district, following the surprise attack on Wednesday.

