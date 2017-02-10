Afghan official says joint raid killed 22 civilians
An Afghan official and local residents say a joint operation carried out by U.S. and Afghan forces last week killed 22 civilians from two families. The presidential envoy for security in the southern Helmand province, Jabar Qahraman, said Sunday that the raid against the Taliban in the Sangin district killed 13 people from one family and nine from another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Into The Night
|35,897
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan '17
|Kar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC