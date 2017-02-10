Afghan official says joint raid kille...

Afghan official says joint raid killed 22 civilians

An Afghan official and local residents say a joint operation carried out by U.S. and Afghan forces last week killed 22 civilians from two families. The presidential envoy for security in the southern Helmand province, Jabar Qahraman, said Sunday that the raid against the Taliban in the Sangin district killed 13 people from one family and nine from another.

Chicago, IL

