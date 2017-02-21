Afghan official says bomb blast kille...

Afghan official says bomb blast killed 3 in Paktika province

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Mohammad Rahman Ayaas, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack took place on Wednesday morning when a parked motorcycle, loaded with explosives, was detonated by remote control at a market in Janikhel district. The spokesman said a woman was among those killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 13 min Julia 36,304
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC