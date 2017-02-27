Afghan official: Policeman turns gun on colleagues, kills 114 min ago
Afghan officials say at least 11 police officers have been shot and killed by a fellow policeman at a checkpoint in the southern Helmand province. Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues and killed them late Monday night in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 min
|A Very Good Point
|36,607
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
