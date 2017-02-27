Afghan official: Policeman turns gun ...

Afghan official: Policeman turns gun on colleagues, kills 114 min ago

8 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Afghan officials say at least 11 police officers have been shot and killed by a fellow policeman at a checkpoint in the southern Helmand province. Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues and killed them late Monday night in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

