Afghan official: IS militants kill 11 in mosque ambush6 min ago
At least 10 police officers and the wife of a police commander were killed in an ambush by Islamic States group militants in northern Zawzjan province, a provincial official said. Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman for the Zawzjan provincial governor, said today that the police officers were ambushed yesterday as they were coming out of a mosque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|chazmo
|36,535
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC