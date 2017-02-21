Afghan official: IS militants kill 11...

Afghan official: IS militants kill 11 in mosque ambush6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

At least 10 police officers and the wife of a police commander were killed in an ambush by Islamic States group militants in northern Zawzjan province, a provincial official said. Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman for the Zawzjan provincial governor, said today that the police officers were ambushed yesterday as they were coming out of a mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr chazmo 36,535
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC