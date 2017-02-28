Afghan Officer Shoots 11 Fellow Polic...

Afghan Officer Shoots 11 Fellow Police In 'Insider' Attack, Officials Say

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

At least eleven Afghan policemen lost their lives in an attack in Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province, according to Khaama Press. However, spokesman for Helmand's provincial government Omar Zawak has confirmed the attack on police checkpoint by saying, "the incident happened and the case being investigated".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 min WHAT 36,624
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC