Afghan Officer Shoots 11 Fellow Police In 'Insider' Attack, Officials Say
At least eleven Afghan policemen lost their lives in an attack in Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province, according to Khaama Press. However, spokesman for Helmand's provincial government Omar Zawak has confirmed the attack on police checkpoint by saying, "the incident happened and the case being investigated".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 min
|WHAT
|36,624
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC