Afghan interior ministry says killing of UAE officials in Kandahar planned in Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Feb.27 : The killing of five UAE diplomats in a terror attack in Kandahar was planned in Pakistan, a spokesman of Afghanistan's interior ministry has said. Sediq Seddiqi was quoted by the Voice of America , as saying that the attack was planned in the Mawlawi Ahmad Madrassa in Chaman, Quetta.

