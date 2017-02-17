Afghan intelligence confirms top al Qaeda leader killed in raid

The National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan's intelligence service, confirmed that its forces killed Qari Saifullah Akhtar, a top Pakistan al Qaeda leader, during a raid last month in the southern province of Ghazni. Akhtar's involvement with jihad spanned four decades, and he has been directly linked to Osama bin Laden and Pakistan's Inter-Serves Intelligence Directorate.

