Afghan intelligence confirms top al Q...

Afghan intelligence confirms top al Qaeda leader killed in raid

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

The National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan's intelligence service, confirmed that its forces killed Qari Saifullah Akhtar, a top Pakistan al Qaeda leader, during a raid last month in the southern province of Ghazni. Akhtar's involvement with jihad spanned four decades, and he has been directly linked to Osama bin Laden and Pakistan's Inter-Serves Intelligence Directorate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 34 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,235
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC